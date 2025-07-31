Wondering what all that construction is about? We've got the answers!

I keep seeing the same posts in my local Facebook groups and the Kalamazoo subreddit asking,

Get our free mobile app

"What's being built at the corner of X and Y?"

With so many local businesses, big and small, closing their doors it's nice to see new projects taking shape. Including the newly returned Gull Road Tavern which finally reopened their doors after 12 years!

Read More: New Buyers Purchase Portage Retail Plaza

Read More: New Buyers Purchase Portage Retail Plaza

There are several new construction sites you've probably noticed popping up across the greater Kalamazoo area. Here's what we know so far:

Chick-Fil-A - Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Crafty Crab Kalamazoo Crafty Crab Kalamazoo, Gull Road - Google Maps loading...

The new 5,208 square-foot restaurant is planned at the site of the former Crafty Crab in front of Meijer. The Comstock planning board approved the development in March 2025 and construction is underway. Curiously, there is a former KFC that sits empty several doors down and a newly reopened Popeye's (formerly located at Dairy Queen) at 3800 Gull Road.

Sherwin-Williams Paints - Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Future Sherwin-Williams paint store in Kalamazoo Sherwin Williams, Gull Road - Photo Courtesy of Dana Marshall loading...

The vacant house at 3730 Gull Road, formerly the office of Dr. Robert W. Clements Jr. DDS, has been torn down and a new Sherwin-Williams paint store is being built across from Menard's. The new storefront will be located next door to another paint store, Benjamin Moore. There is speculation the current Sherwin-Williams at West Main and East ML Ave. only 4 miles away is moving to this new location.

Raising Cane's - Westnedge & Milham - Portage

Raising Cane's Portage, Westnedge - Google Maps Raising Cane's Portage, Westnedge - Google Maps loading...

While Portage residents are saddened to lose their Little Caesar's, I'm still mourning the loss of my local Schlotzky's location which closed in 2020. The building has been demolished to make way for one of West Michigan's first Raising Cane's location. Currently there's a second location being built in Kentwood, MI at the site of a former Outback Steakhouse. We'll see which location is the first to open!

Jimmy John's & Smoothie King - Stadium Drive - Kalamazoo

Jimmy Johns/Smoothie King, Stadium Drive - Google Maps Jimmy Johns/Smoothie King, Stadium Drive - Google Maps loading...

Lefty's Cheesesteaks is no more! And neither is neighboring Dickey's Barbecue for that matter. The Jimmy John's Stadium Drive location which shares a retail space with Starbucks is moving down the road; I heard it's because they wanted their own drive-thru. The building will also house the area's second Smoothie King location.

BONUS: Keep your eyes peeled for a new Panda Express location on West Main. Coming soon!

What Happened to These Iconic Kalamazoo Businesses? 10 Nostalgic Spots That Closed Too Soon Gallery Credit: Google Street View, Canva, and Dana Marshall

45 Big Boy Locations Still Open in Michigan Of the 51 remaining Big Boy restaurants open in the U.S., 45 are located here in Michigan. Here's where you can find them: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon