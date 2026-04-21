Walmart is one of Michigan's top shopping spots, offering everything from groceries to home goods under one roof. However, residents are urged to check their recent purchases after several products have been recalled that could cause serious injuries.

Walmart Stores In Michigan Recall Products Over Serious Injuries

Federal safety regulators issued multiple recalls and consumer warnings involving risks ranging from falls and burns to vehicle safety hazards. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recalls affect exercise equipment and portable generators that were sold through Walmart’s physical stores, Walmart.com, or third‑party online marketplaces. Here's what to look for:

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The CPSC has warned consumers to stop using Sperax walking pads and compact treadmills. The affected models—Pro, Q1, RM‑01, and RM‑02—pose serious fall, burn, and fire hazards. The machines can unexpectedly change speeds or stop abruptly, causing users to lose their balance.

The CPSC said it has received 201 reports of uncontrollable speeds and sudden stops, resulting in at least 66 falls or injuries, including a concussion that required medical care. In addition, there have been 573 reports of overheating, fires, or other thermal incidents, including minor burns.

The CPSC announced a recall of approximately 149,400 Generac portable generators due to a fuel leak defect that could lead to fires or severe burns.

The generators were sold at Sam’s Club and Samsclub.com , Home Depot, and Lowe’s, between May 2025 and February 2026. The recall affects several models, including:

GP3600

GP4000DF

GP6500

GP6500E

GP6500EDF

GP6700EDF

GP8000E

GP9200E

GP9500ETF

According to the CPSC, fuel can leak from the carburetor when the generator is first filled with gasoline, creating a risk of serious injury or death. Customers are urged to stop using the generators and check their model and serial numbers.

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