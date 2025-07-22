Panda Express Expanding To A Second Kalamazoo Location

A couple years ago Panda Express made its introduction to Kalamazoo by placing a location on Westnedge Ave in Portage. Sitting Across from KFC, Wendy's, Red Robin, and many other store fronts, puts them right in prime real estate to capture business. The Chinese American fast casual restaurant is known for original orange chicken recipe and other great Chinese American cuisine.

Get our free mobile app

They have seen so much success with their initial location in the Kalamazoo area that they have decided to open another on the other side of town. The second Panda Express location will be located at 4300 W. Main St next to Little Caesar's as a new 2,700 sq foot building is being built.

Just like any other Panda Express this location will be equipped with dine in, carry out, and drive thru options for ordering. They are expecting to open up shop on West Main in late October, but this may be delayed due to construction and weather. There will be 35 parking spaces available in the conjoining parking lot. The new Kalamazoo location will be the 50th Panda Express in Michigan.

What Do You Like To Order From Panda Express?

Brittany Rouse, a part of the new store opening team for Panda Express told MLive via MSN the following about opening the new location:

“Once open, this location will employ nearly 40 people and boast the latest Panda Home design,” Rouse stated in an email to the Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive. “Inside, customers will find a distinctly American Chinese design that bridges the East and the West with red lanterns, a moon gate portal and vibrant Chinatown signs.”

Read More: New Barbecue Restaurant Pops Up In Kalamazoo

Read More: New Barbecue Restaurant Pops Up In Kalamazoo

In addition to their orange chicken, Panda Express also offers American Chinese originals such as honey sesame chicken breast, black pepper angus steak and honey walnut shrimp. Panda Express is also known for its Wok Smart dishes, balanced protein plates and items such as chow mien and spring rolls.