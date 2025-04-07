A third Chick-Fil-A restaurant may soon be opening in Southwest Michigan.

However, in order to build their proposed new 5,208 square-foot building and drive-thru they must first tear down the existing structure. Here's what we know so far:

Get our free mobile app

A report published by MLive on April 4, 2025 gives insight into some of the new changes we could soon see in the Kalamazoo area, including exciting new updates to the fast-casual dining scene.

According to the publication the Comstock Township Planning Commission recently approved the design for Kalamazoo's potential third Chick-Fil-A location in Comstock Township:

Plans approved by the Comstock Township Planning Commission on March 13 call for a 5,208 square-foot restaurant with a covered drive-thru and outdoor patio, per township documents.

Crafty Crab Kalamazoo Crafty Crab Kalamazoo - Google Maps loading...

Where Will it be Located?

The new restaurant is planned for 5802 Gull Road. The site was most recently home to the Crafty Crab but has also housed a Bennigan’s, a pizza place, and a fireworks outlet for a time.

News of a potential new Chick-Fil-A on Gull Road comes just months after competitor Popeye's returned to Gull Road after closing in the early 2010s; today Dairy Queen occupies the former Popeye's restaurant and the Louisiana-based chain operates their new store further down the road at 3800 Gull Road.

It is interesting to note there is also a former KFC restaurant that sits empty along busy Gull Road. WingStop also opened a restaurant in 2023. What is it with all these chicken chains and this strip of road in particular?

Read More: Michigan is Finally Solving its Chicken Tender Problem

Read More: Michigan is Finally Solving its Chicken Tender Problem

When Will Chick-Fil-A Open?

MLive states that while the land is zoned for commercial business building a drive-thru would require a "special use" permit, which the Comstock planning board approved unanimously 4-0. The board also approved the site plan. Now, it's time to start tearing things down!

As someone who works off of Gull Road it sure would be nice to have another chicken option, as silly as that sounds. I know Popeye's is popular for a reason, but I can't be the only one whose mouth gets shredded by their Fruity Pebbles-like bread coating. I will be keep a very close eye on the development of Kalamazoo's newest Chick-Fil-A!

The 10 Best Places To Get Chicken Tendies In West Michigan I call them chicken tendies but you can call them whatever you like. I ask people in West Michigan for the best places to chow down on some chicken tendies and these are the 10 best places according to them. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh