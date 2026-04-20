Chargers are a daily necessity for Indiana residents to power up their cell phones and tablets, eliminating the anxiety of a dead battery when away from wall outlets. However, residents are urged to check their chargers after hundreds of thousands have been recalled due to injuries and death.

Phone Chargers Sold In Indiana Urgently Recalled Due To Explosion

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall of about 430-thousand power chargers was first issued in April 2025. At the time of the initial recall, Casely said it had received 51 reports of batteries overheating, expanding, or catching fire while being used to charge phones. The incidents resulted in six minor burn injuries.

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Since then, officials reported 28 more complaints, including two incidents resulting in one fatality and one serious incident on an airplane. Here's what to look for:

The Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger has the model number "E33A" printed on the back and "Casely" engraved on the front right side. They were sold online through getcasely.com, Amazon.com, and other e-commerce websites between March 2022 and September 2024.

Consumers are advised to “immediately stop” using the recalled chargers and to contact Casely for a free replacement. Regulators warned consumers not to dispose of the devices in household trash, curbside recycling bins, or standard battery recycling boxes.

These Are the Worst Graded Hospitals in Indiana A recent report by The Leapfrog Group found the Indiana hospitals with failing to nearly failing grades. You may or may not be surprised by which hospitals have the worst grades when it comes to patient safety. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams