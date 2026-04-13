We’ve all lived through a haircut that made us question every life decision that led to that chair. That’s why finding a stylist you trust feels less like luck and more like striking gold. These pros don’t just keep us looking sharp; they double as unofficial therapists, hype squads, and keepers of the best local gossip.

National Hairstylist Day is Saturday, April 25th; it’s the perfect excuse to show them some love. So, who’s the best hairstylist in Southwest Michigan? You clearly love your hair person. We received more nominations in this year's hair poll than we've received for any poll we've ever published. You'll find 440 Southwest Michigan hair stylists in the poll.

Cast your vote for your favorite stylist after checking out the poll rules below, and give credit where the good hair is due. 💇‍♀️✨

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Favorite Southwest Michigan Hairstylists of 2026 Voting Rules

This poll will only include hairstylists in the following Southwest Michigan counties: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, and Branch.

Voting Period : April 13th through April 29th, 2026.

April 13th through April 29th, 2026. Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is allowed.

Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.

Votes from other states and countries are at risk of being removed.

Abuse of these rules can result in the hairstylist's removal from the poll.

The hairstylists in the poll below were nominated during the nomination period. Please email me if you see any errors, like misspellings or duplicates in the poll. If you do not see your favorite hairstylist in the poll below, tap here to submit a late nomination.

(Select your favorite hair stylist, then scroll down and tap the vote button.)

Read More: Four Places to Absolutely, Positively, Please-Don’t Eat in Kalamazoo

Read More: Four Places to Absolutely, Positively, Please-Don’t Eat in Kalamazoo

We didn't have a hairstylist poll in 2025. However, while we wait for voting to begin in this year's favorite hairstylists in Southwest Michigan poll, check out the top 5 from 2024 below.

Southwest Michigan's Top 5 Favorite Hair Stylists in 2024

#5 Sharlyn “Cherry” Hunt at Polished Nails Hair & So Much More in Richland

at Polished Nails Hair & So Much More in Richland #4 Janean Jordan at Studio J Hair Design in Portage

at Studio J Hair Design in Portage #3 Madison Hurn at Latitude Blue in South Haven

at Latitude Blue in South Haven #2 Jessica Gerow at SevenEast in Otsego

at SevenEast in Otsego #1 Karlee Gulick at K&M Cosmetologists in Coldwater

You can see all of the poll results for 2024 by clicking here.