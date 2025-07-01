The beloved local favorite and community staple has finally reopened its doors. This is the news we've been waiting over a decade for!

It's hard to believe it's really real. I drive past the old tavern every day and have seen the slow progression of the building located at 5031 Gull Road. I'll admit, I was starting to lose faith.

Lovingly referred to as the "GIRT" the tavern used to be a popular watering hole for college students including nearby Nazareth College, nurses and emergency personnel fresh off a late night shift at Borgess hospital, and other thirsty locals.

If only walls could talk! According to locals on social media the GIRT was the place to be:

"1st legal drink at midnight of my 21st Bday!!" - Tim Brandon

"It was a 2nd home to many of us from Naz" - Peg Dudek Kwasniewski

"Last call at that place many times" - Dan Snyder

"Many celebrations there! 'Those were the Days!'" - Sharon Sanfilippo Koziel

Gull Road Tavern 2014 Gull Road Tavern (2014) via Google Maps loading...

From what I can dig up in the establishment opened in the 1940s and was owned by a man named Albert Davies who also owned the Fairway Tavern. After changing hands several times over the years the tavern closed in 2013-- and there it sat.

That is, until we noticed construction crews coming in and out of the building beginning in 2022. Eagle-eyed locals have kept watch for updates since then and every so often I'd see a local asking for the latest update but there was none. Well, the best answer we could get was:

"When you see beer trucks outside, that's when you know it's open!"

Gull Road Tavern (2019) via Google Maps Gull Road Tavern (2019) via Google Maps loading...

With little to no fanfare a Facebook page for GIRT quietly updated their cover photo and next thing we know, boom, it's open! When I drove past the evening of June 30 cars had already filled the parking lot and the place was buzzing.

I'm a GIRT newbie so I'm anxious to see what all the buzz is about. According to their Facebook page the tavern is open 7 days a week and they serve food too. I can't wait to pop over and grab a tasty sub for lunch while I check the place out.

Find menu, hours, and everything else you need to know on the brand-spankin' new Gull Road Tavern here.

