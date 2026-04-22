Retailers and restaurants are gearing up for another wave of store closures in 2026, and that includes America's largest department store, which has announced it will close more locations, including stores in Michigan.

Macy's Shutting Down More Locations, Including Michigan Stores

Several major retail chains are closing locations in Michigan at a worrying pace. According to Retail Dive, the reasons behind these massive closures include bankruptcy, online sales, or underperforming locations. And one struggling department store will have fewer brick-and-mortar locations as it continues to deal with declining sales.

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In February 2024, Macy’s said it would close 150 locations this year. The retailer said in a statement that the closings are an effort to "better serve customers and support long-term growth." In January 2025, Macy’s announced 66 stores set to close that year. Now, more locations are joining them.

The Macy's store at RiverTown Crossings in Grandville closed at the end of March; it was one of the 14 department stores the chain said it would close in the first half of 2026. The Grandville store is listed as "permanently closed" on Google and is no longer listed on the company website or on the mall directory.

There are nine Macy's currently in Michigan, according to the company's website. The company has not said whether any will close.

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