Heavy machinery is stirring up more than just dust in Kalamazoo; a new business is about to add a splash of color to Gull Road.

The house that sat on the corner of Jennings Drive and Gull Road in Kalamazoo has been vacant for a few years. The house-like structure that was built in 1925 most recently served as Robert William Clements, Jr.'s Dentist office.

In early May, heavy machines came and tore that house down and ripped out all of the trees surrounding it. Since then, construction on a new business has begun. We stopped and asked one of the workers what they were building. The answer surprised me.

It was odd to me that Sherwin-Williams would build a new location in this specific area of Kalamazoo. Look closely at the photo of the construction site below.

Sherwin-Williams is setting up shop just one door down from a Benjamin Moore - RepcoLite paint store.

Important note: Menards, directly across the street on Gull Road, has a substantial paint department.

Sherwin-Williams is a fairly large corporation with over 5,000 stores in the United States. They surely must know something that the rest of us don't. I'm sure they didn't pick that spot all willy-nilly.

This paint store currently has a location on West Main and one on East ML Avenue. The East ML Avenue location is just 4 miles away from the construction site of this new location. Maybe that store is moving to Gull Road.

There's one thing we know for sure. The East side of Kalamazoo has plenty of places to get paint.

