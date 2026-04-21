Kalamazoo Street Signs Reveal The City&#8217;s Hidden Districts

Kalamazoo Street Signs Reveal The City’s Hidden Districts

Dana Marshall

Ever wandered past those street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? They’re more than just letters; they tell the story of our neighborhoods.

If you're ever enjoying a meal at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo, you may notice the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign.  I'm not sure how I've never noticed this before.  Driving around, I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top.  We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West.  So, what's going on here?  It turns out the letters indicate which Kalamazoo district you're in.

Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:

  • Arcadia
  • Bronson Park
  • East End
  • Haymarket
  • Kalamazoo Mall
  • South Town

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

When you see letters at the top of street signs in Kalamazoo like the ones below, you'll know what they stand for.

Arcadia District

Dana Marshall
loading...

The letter 'A' represents the Arcadia District.

Bronson Park District

Dana Marshall
loading...
The letter 'B' represents the Bronson Park District.
The East End District
Dana Marshall
loading...
The letter 'E' represents the East End District.

Haymarket District

Dana Marshall
loading...
The letter 'H' represents the Haymarket District.
The Haymarket Historic District is a primarily commercial historic area in Kalamazoo, Michigan, according to the Kalamazoo Public Library.

Kalamazoo Mall District

Dana Marshall
loading...

The letter 'K' represents the Kalamazoo Mall District.

Kalamazoo Mall / Southtown Districts

Dana Marshall
loading...

Southtown District

Dana Marshall
loading...
The letter 'S' represents the South Town District.
Richard Stewart wrote in to tell us this about his district,
"The Southtown was created by the city commission in 2015. It is made up of 599 parcels. The Southtown neighborhood formed due to a lack of representation."
South Town and Haymarket Districts
Dana Marshall
loading...

 

I knew about the many Kalamazoo neighborhoods like Vine and Milwood.  However, I did not know about the different districts of Downtown Kalamazoo.  Is this common knowledge, and I just missed that day in Kalamazoo History?  Also, why did the downtown area divide into districts and not publish a map showing them?  We may never know.

Kalamazoo Cafes and Bars with Great Alcohol-Free Options

These local establishments will keep your thirst satisfied through Dry January-- and beyond! Check out these great N/A options across the Kalamazoo area:

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

 

 

6 Historic Michigan Restaurants Worth the Road Trip from Kalamazoo

The restaurant industry may be one of the toughest in America. Keeping a restaurant open is quite a hustle in any economy. We have restaurants that have been open in Michigan for nearly 200 years that are still pulling in 4.5 to 4.6 out of five-star ratings in Google Reviews.

Gallery Credit: Google Street View, Canva and Dana Marshall

Filed Under: #WednesdayWisdom, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR