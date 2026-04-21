Ever wandered past those street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? They’re more than just letters; they tell the story of our neighborhoods.

If you're ever enjoying a meal at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo, you may notice the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed this before. Driving around, I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out the letters indicate which Kalamazoo district you're in.

Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:

Arcadia

Bronson Park

East End

Haymarket

Kalamazoo Mall

South Town

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When you see letters at the top of street signs in Kalamazoo like the ones below, you'll know what they stand for.

Arcadia District

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The letter 'A' represents the Arcadia District.

Bronson Park District

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The letter 'B' represents the Bronson Park District.

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The East End District

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The letter 'E' represents the East End District.

Haymarket District

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The letter 'H' represents the Haymarket District. The Haymarket Historic District is a primarily commercial historic area in Kalamazoo, Michigan, according to the Kalamazoo Public Library

Kalamazoo Mall District

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The letter 'K' represents the Kalamazoo Mall District.

Kalamazoo Mall / Southtown Districts

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Southtown District

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The letter 'S' represents the South Town District. Richard Stewart wrote in to tell us this about his district, "The Southtown was created by the city commission in 2015. It is made up of 599 parcels. The Southtown neighborhood formed due to a lack of representation."

South Town and Haymarket Districts

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I knew about the many Kalamazoo neighborhoods like Vine and Milwood. However, I did not know about the different districts of Downtown Kalamazoo. Is this common knowledge, and I just missed that day in Kalamazoo History? Also, why did the downtown area divide into districts and not publish a map showing them? We may never know.

Kalamazoo Cafes and Bars with Great Alcohol-Free Options These local establishments will keep your thirst satisfied through Dry January-- and beyond! Check out these great N/A options across the Kalamazoo area: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon