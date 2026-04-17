Portable power banks provide fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, eliminating the anxiety of a dead battery when away from wall outlets. However,

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition We asked ChatGPT to rank Michigan’s snobbiest towns using real U.S. Census data—income, home values, education, and professional careers. Then, because numbers alone are boring, we asked the AI program to describe each town and why it made the list. The result? The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition. Let's start with #100 Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Urgent Recall For Phone Chargers Sold In Michigan Over Explosion

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall of about 430-thousand power chargers was first issued in April 2025. At the time of the initial recall, Casely said it had received 51 reports of batteries overheating, expanding, or catching fire while being used to charge phones. The incidents resulted in six minor burn injuries.

Since then, officials reported 28 more complaints, including two incidents resulting in one fatality and one serious incident on an airplane. Here's what to look for:

The recalled chargers carry model number E33A on the back and display the "Casely" name engraved on the front. They were sold online through getcasely.com, Amazon.com, and other e-commerce websites between March 2022 and September 2024.

Consumers are advised to “immediately stop” using the recalled chargers and to contact Casely for a free replacement. Regulators warned consumers not to dispose of the devices in household trash, curbside recycling bins, or standard battery recycling boxes.

11 Common Household Items You Can't Throw Away in Michigan This list comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its official landfill guidelines, outlining what Michigan bans from disposal and where those everyday items actually need to go instead.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow