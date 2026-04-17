Urgent Recall For Phone Chargers Sold In Michigan Over Explosion
Portable power banks provide fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, eliminating the anxiety of a dead battery when away from wall outlets. However,
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Urgent Recall For Phone Chargers Sold In Michigan Over Explosion
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall of about 430-thousand power chargers was first issued in April 2025. At the time of the initial recall, Casely said it had received 51 reports of batteries overheating, expanding, or catching fire while being used to charge phones. The incidents resulted in six minor burn injuries.
Since then, officials reported 28 more complaints, including two incidents resulting in one fatality and one serious incident on an airplane. Here's what to look for:
The recalled chargers carry model number E33A on the back and display the "Casely" name engraved on the front. They were sold online through getcasely.com, Amazon.com, and other e-commerce websites between March 2022 and September 2024.
Consumers are advised to “immediately stop” using the recalled chargers and to contact Casely for a free replacement. Regulators warned consumers not to dispose of the devices in household trash, curbside recycling bins, or standard battery recycling boxes.
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