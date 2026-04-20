Finding a hospital you can trust isn't always easy, and the stakes are your health or someone you love. And Michigan has earned some serious recognition, with 10 hospitals in the state now earning 5-star ratings.

Forbes Gives Five-Star Ratings To These 10 Michigan Hospitals

There are millions of hospital admissions annually, creating millions of opportunities for people to choose where they receive care. The Forbes Top Hospitals ratings have been devised to inform that decision better. The methodology was developed with an advisory panel of clinicians, scientists, and patient advocates.

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Because hospital quality can vary significantly from hospital to hospital, those differences in quality literally can mean the difference between life and death. So choosing the right hospital is as important to your health as choosing the right doctor. Forbes identified healthcare quality measures that assess patient outcomes, hospital best practices, value, and patient experience. These measures were chosen specifically because they have been developed and regularly tested by leaders in the healthcare community to meet rigorous national standards.

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Forbes says, "This unique rating system evaluates general acute care hospitals throughout the United States to offer consumers unbiased information on which hospitals can offer top-notch, high-value medical services, no matter where they are in the country."

Based on the calculations and scoring, 259 hospitals earned an overall rating of 5 stars. And you'll find several of America's best in the Great Lakes state.

Ten Michigan Hospitals With Five-Star Ratings From Forbes Michigan has earned some serious recognition, with 10 hospitals in the state now earning 5-star ratings. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson, Canva