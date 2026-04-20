With highs reaching the upper 70s midweek, it’s the perfect time to shake off the winter chill and enjoy some springtime sun!

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, April 20th, 2026, through Sunday, April 26th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Widespread frost in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 49.

Widespread frost in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 49. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 70.

Mostly sunny skies. High 70. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 48. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 71.

Mostly sunny skies. High 71. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.

Mostly clear skies. Low 50. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies. High 77. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 59.

Partly cloudy. Low 59. Friday: Rain showers are expected with a possible thunderstorm. High 74.

Rain showers are expected with a possible thunderstorm. High 74. Friday Night: Rain showers with a possible thunderstorm. Low 49.

Rain showers with a possible thunderstorm. Low 49. Saturday: A chance of showers, otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 66.

A chance of showers, otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 66. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 45.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 45. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 66.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Widespread frost in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 49.

Widespread frost in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 49. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 37.

Mostly clear skies. Low 37. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 71.

Mostly sunny skies. High 71. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 49.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 49. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 73.

Mostly sunny skies. High 73. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.

Mostly clear skies. Low 51. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies. High 77. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with possible rain showers. Low 60.

Partly cloudy with possible rain showers. Low 60. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 74.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 74. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 48. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 66.

Partly sunny skies. High 66. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 45.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 45. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 66.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Widespread frost in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 50.

Widespread frost in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 50. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 65.

Mostly sunny skies. High 65. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 49.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 49. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 66.

Mostly sunny skies. High 66. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.

Mostly clear skies. Low 51. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 74.

Mostly sunny skies. High 74. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 57.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 57. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely. High 69.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely. High 69. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely. Low 46.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely. Low 46. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 59.

Partly sunny skies. High 59. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 61.

America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026 Data from the US Department of Transportation, analyzed by USA Facts , tracks the percentage of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. That 15-minute cushion is the industry standard for “on time.” Airports are then ranked by overall punctuality rates across major carriers. No traveler horror stories. Just cold, hard arrival data deciding who’s early… and who’s still circling. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow