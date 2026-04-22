Apparently, if I see a dog trapped in a hot car with the windows rolled up in Michigan, I could be the one leaving in handcuffs. Cool. Cool cool cool.

Here’s the part that almost makes sense: there’s been talk in Lansing about cracking down on people who leave pets in dangerously hot or freezing vehicles. Bills have been proposed that would actually make it a felony. Good. Because leaving your dog in a parked car during a Michigan “feels like Florida” summer day? That’s not just careless, that’s dangerous. However, nothing has been passed yet. What is taking Lansing so long?

Now here’s where it gets weird.

If you see that dog struggling and decide to play hero by smashing a window to save it, you might be breaking the law.

According to WWMT, even as proposals like this move through committees and wait for a full vote, you are not legally protected in Michigan if you damage someone’s vehicle to rescue a pet. Translation: the dog might need saving, but the law says, “maybe call someone else.”

And here’s the kicker: that bill? It was first proposed back in 2018. Fast forward to now, and while 30+ states have laws that protect animals in these situations, Michigan is still sitting on the sidelines.

So yeah… if you see a dog in a hot car, your instincts are going to say “DO SOMETHING.” Michigan law is more like, “maybe… don’t.”

Get our free mobile app

So, what should you do if you see that someone has left a pet in a hot or cold vehicle? WJBQ.com had these tips:

Take a picture of the license plate with your phone

Call local authorities

Stay with the animal...never leave the vehicle.

Ask someone to get water (if first responders get the dog out, and you can start cooling the dog)

Remain calm (most important)

Read More: Pet Oxygen Masks Donation Helps Battle Creek Firefighters Rescue More Animals

Read More: Pet Oxygen Masks Donation Helps Battle Creek Firefighters Rescue More Animals

Moral of the story? Don’t leave your human or furry children in the car. Ever. Not only is it dangerous, but you’re putting everyone else in a no-win situation. Including the person just trying to be a decent human.

These Old & Outdated Michigan Laws Can STILL Get You Arrested Bridge Michigan went deep into the archives of Michigan’s penal code to check out some of the oldest and strangest things that you could get busted for, if law enforcement is even wise enough to know, these are still laws to begin with.