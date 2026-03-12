In a world where every 24 hours, 13 kids face abuse in our county, one event aims to change that from the top of a roof.

There will be an exciting change for the Roof Sit kick-off this year. Scroll down to the event schedule for that info. But first, why do we do Roofsit?

Did you know that Kalamazoo County receives 13 child abuse reports a day? That is just the reported cases. That's why 103.3 KFR has teamed up with the Community Healing Center for Roof Sit every year for the last 28 years. We are raising money to support treatment for children who have been sexually or physically abused, treatment and healing for their families, as well as intensive support for parents, infants, toddlers, and children who are facing significant challenges.

Roof Sit is an event that raises awareness and funds for Community Healing Centers’ Children’s Programs. These programs include the Bill Wright Children’s Advocacy Center of Kalamazoo, Children’s Alliance programming, Infant Mental Health Services, and case management and mental health services for youth. Roof Sit is a powerful reflection of our community in action, mobilizing to bring hope and healing to children and families in our community. This annual event is held at the corner of S. Westnedge and Milham in Portage, Michigan.

Dana and Jess will live on the roof of Helzberg Diamonds at the corner of Westnedge and Milham Road in Portage from Thursday, May 14th, until Saturday, May 16th. We have incredible events lined up, and we hope to meet every single one of you. But first, here's how you can help us get to our goal of $90,000.

How to Donate

Venmo: Send your donation to the Community Healing Center: @chckzoo

Send your donation to the Community Healing Center: Text to Donate: Text “GIVE” to (269) 222-2081

Text “GIVE” to (269) 222-2081 Online by clicking here.

by clicking here. By mail: Make your check or money order out to “Roof Sit” and mail it to 2615 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, 49008.

Make your check or money order out to “Roof Sit” and mail it to 2615 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, 49008. In-Person: Pull up, and a volunteer will happily take your donation at the Roof Sit site in the back parking lot of the Helzberg Diamonds building in Portage on the corner of Westnedge and Milham, Thursday-Saturday, May 14th-16th!

Want to Volunteer?

Be a part of the fun. This is an amazing way to help this incredible cause and make new friends while doing it. Sign up to volunteer by clicking here.

Roof Sit 2026 Event Schedule

Thursday, May 14th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

An Evening Under the Roof, 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. Enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert while taking part in a short, meaningful program and an exciting live auction emceed by Andy Dominianni, Jessica Harthorn, and Keith Thompson of WWMT News Channel 3. You’re invited to be part of this special evening. Tickets are $50.

Friday, May 15th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Light up the Night with a family-friendly car show with Vader Nation and yummy treats from Ibison Concessions. (Friday evening)

Saturday, May 16th:

Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8 A.M. – Noon

Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9 A.M. - 3 PM.

Coffee and Corvettes with the Kalamazoo Corvette Club. 10 A.M. to Noon.

Woof Sit with the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Join us for the Pitbull Puppy Pile from 10 A.M. to Noon.

Get more info on Roof Sit 2026 from the Community Healing Center by tapping here.

