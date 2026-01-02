Who is the best personal trainer in Southwest Michigan, in your opinion? Voting is now open.

Favorite Personal Trainer Voting

One vote per person/per day.

Fraudulent votes are prohibited. Votes from bots, IP changers, etc, can be detected and will be deleted periodically throughout this poll.

Contestants may be disqualified and removed from the poll if fraudulent voting of any kind is detected.

Only personal trainers from the following counties are eligible to participate: Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

Voting ends on Friday, January 16th, at 5:00 AM.

Results will be published before 7 AM on Friday, January 16th.

You'll find a poll below showing the nominated personal trainers in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by first name.

Find your favorite personal trainer below, tap the circle to the left of their name, and tap the vote button at the bottom of the poll. If you do not see the poll below, tap here.

If your favorite personal trainer is not in the poll above, you can submit a late nomination by tapping here.

While we wait patiently for the results of the 2026 poll, let's see who dominated in 2025.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Personal Trainers - 2025

#5. Scott Underwood at GRIT in Texas Corners

#4. Ezekiel Weldon at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

#3. Shawn Knash at Evolve Fitness in Portage

#2. Samuel Schlatter at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

#1. Kyle Horning at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

You can tap here to see the full poll results for favorite personal trainers in Southwest Michigan for 2025.

