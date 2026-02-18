Many Michigan parents want to ensure their children receive a quality education from Pre-K to high school graduation. And Michigan is home to several high-performing school districts, including the top 25 ranked for 2026.

These Are The Top 25 Best School Districts In Michigan For 2026

Several school districts in the Great Lakes state stand out for their exceptional academic performance and overall parent and student satisfaction. Niche recently released its annual ranking of the best school districts in Michigan, based on several factors, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. And several of Michigan's best districts are also ranked best in America.

#60 Troy School District

Troy School District ranked #60 in the nation and #3 best school districts in Michigan.

#27 Northville Public Schools

Northville Public Schools also ranks as the #2 School District in Michigan and the #3 District with the best teachers.

#13 Novi Community School District

Novi Community School District has 6,720 students in grades PK-12, with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. Other top Niche rankings for Novi Community School District include #1 Best School District in Michigan and #20 School District with the best teachers in the state.

As education continues to evolve, Michigan school districts remain dedicated to fostering an environment where students can thrive and prepare for future success. Check the list below to see which districts ranked the Top 25 best in Michigan for 2026.

Top 25 Best School Districts In Michigan 2026 Niche released its list of Michigan's best school districts. These are the Top 25 in the state for 2026. Gallery Credit: Canva, Jessica Poxson