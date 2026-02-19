Many Michigan parents prefer the convenience of keeping baby food on hand as a nutritious meal choice for little ones. However, parents are urged to check their cupboards for a potentially toxic brand of baby food that's been recalled from major retail stores in the Great Lakes state.

Potentially Toxic Baby Food Recalled From Michigan Stores

A baby food product sold in Michigan and across most of the US is being pulled from store shelves after tests found higher-than-expected levels of a toxin linked to mold. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found elevated levels of patulin, a toxin that can form when mold grows on fruits such as apples. Health officials warn that Patulin is a naturally occurring toxin and long-term exposure may cause health problems such as nausea, fever, headaches, nerve damage, and weakened immune function. Families are urged to check their homes for the following product:

Initiative Foods is recalling one lot of its Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree. The products were sold in two-pack plastic tubs, with a product information sleeve on the outside of the containers. Parents and caregivers should check packages for the following details:

Product: Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree.

Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree. Packaging: 2-pack plastic tubs with an outer sleeve.

2-pack plastic tubs with an outer sleeve. Lot number: 07174.

07174. Best by date: July 17, 2026.

July 17, 2026. Package code: INIA0120.

INIA0120. UPCs: 036800 and 265783.

The “Best By” date is printed on the bottom of each plastic tub.

Initiative Foods said it worked with the FDA to identify the affected lot and remove it from distribution. Consumers who have the recalled product should stop using it immediately and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

