The fitness community has spoken! This year’s favorite trainers reflect not just skill, but a whole lot of local love. Let’s see who made the cut.

After a little over 8,000 votes, we now have a list of the most popular personal trainers in Southwest Michigan. Please keep in mind that this is simply a poll. This is not based on the work experience or technique of the nominated trainers.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Personal Trainers - 2026

#5. Scott Underwood at GRIT in Texas Corners

Scott grabbed 11.37% of the vote to secure his spot in the top 5 for the second year in a row.

#4. Amanda Jenkot at YMCA in Battle Creek

Amanda wasn't in last year's poll, but came out swinging this year with 12.13% of the vote.

#3. Molly Minka at Plainwell Fit Body Boot Camp in Plainwell

Molly just barely missed the top 5 in 2025 when she grabbed the number 6 spot. This year she killed it with 15.01% of the vote to get the number 3 spot.

#2. Samuel Schlatter at Forged in Fire Fitness in Kalamazoo

Samuel got an impressive 15.26% of the vote, landing the number 2 spot for the second year in a row.

#1. Kyle Horning at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

Kyle dominated for the second year in a row getting the top spot with 16.19% of the vote. Congrats!

Full poll results are below.

This year's top 5 closely resembles last year's top 5.

Top 5 Personal Trainers in Southwest Michigan 2025.

#5. Scott Underwood at GRIT in Texas Corners

#4. Ezekiel Weldon at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

#3. Shawn Knash at Evolve Fitness in Portage

#2. Samuel Schlatter at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

#1. Kyle Horning at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

How did your favorite personal trainer do in the 2025 poll? You can see the full poll results from last year by tapping here.

