Excitement is brewing as local tattoo shops vie for the top spot in this year's favorite tattoo shop poll. Who will stand out in Southwest Michigan?

Favorite Tattoo Shop in Southwest Michigan 2026 Poll Rules

Only one vote per person each day is permitted.

This poll includes tattoo shops inside the following counties only: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren.

Real votes only. The use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed.

Votes outside of this radio station's listening area are not valid.

Friday morning, a third-party audit will remove fraudulent votes.

The voting period runs from Friday, February 13th, through Thursday, March 5th. Results will be posted on Friday, March 6th.

Important Note: Cheating will not be tolerated. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification.

Get our free mobile app

(Scroll down to find your favorite tattoo shop. After you select your favorite, scroll down to tap the vote button.)

If you don't see your favorite tattoo shop in Southwest Michigan on the poll above, you can tap here to submit a late nomination.

Read More: Rescuing Pets From Freezing Cars Could Lead To Legal Trouble

Read More: Rescuing Pets From Freezing Cars Could Lead To Legal Trouble

While we patiently wait for the results of this 2025 poll, you can see last year's results below.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego

#4. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

#3. Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

#2. Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall

#1. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

You can see the full poll results for 2025 by tapping here.

Rockers Before + After Getting Blackout Tattoos See photos of rock and metal musicians before and after getting blackout tattoos. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner