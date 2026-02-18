Biggest Michigan Concerts for Spring 2026
Spring is shaping up to be a real treat for music lovers in Michigan, with an exciting lineup that spans from Rock to pop and R&B.
Below you'll find the biggest artists coming to Michigan this Spring. Click the name of the venue for ticket info.
Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan this Spring
Saturday, March 21st
Artist: Sugar Ray with Soul Asylum
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Tuesday, March 24th
Artist: Testament with Overkill and Destruction
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Thursday, March 26th
Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Friday, March 27th
Artist: Filter with Finger Eleven
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Gary Numan
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Robert Cray Band
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, March 28th
Artist: Steel Panther
Venue: The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Sponge
Venue: The Firehouse Pub
City: St. Clair Shores
Thursday, April 2nd
Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: The All-American Rejects
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Our Lady Peace with The Verve Pipe
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Friday, April 3rd
Artist: B2K with Bow Wow, Waka Flocka Flame, and Jeremih
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw
Artist: Lit with Fuel
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Saturday, April 4th
Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit
Friday, April 10th
Artist: Jeffrey Osborne with Keith Washington and Shirley Murdock
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Saturday, April 11th
Artist: David Cook
Venue: Acorn Theater
City: Three Oaks
Monday, April 13th
Artist: Florence + The Machine with Rachel Chinouriri
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Wednesday, April 15th
Artist: Aly & AJ
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, April 17th
Artist: Styx
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Rob Thomas
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Peter Wolf
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Saturday, April 18th
Artist: Stokley with Karyn White
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Artist: Thomas Dolby
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing
Sunday, April 19th
Artist: Trey Songz with K. Michelle, Lloyd, and TheARTI$T
Venue: Magic Stick Lounge
City: Detroit
Artist: Fishbone
Venue: The Shelter
City: Detroit
Friday, April 24th
Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris
Saturday, April 25th
Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris
Artist: Doug E. Fresh with Big Daddy Kane, Michel'le, and more.
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Sunday, April 26th
Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Tuesday, April 28th
Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit
Wednesday, April 29th
Artist: Demi Lovato with Adela
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: St. Paul and the Broken Bones with Brother Wallace
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Artist: Ben Rector with Grand Rapids Symphony
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, April 30th
Artist: Pop Evil
Venue: The Machine Shop
City: Flint
Artist: Ben Rector with Grand Rapids Symphony
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Joan Osborne
Venue: Royce Auditorium
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, May 1st
Artist: Calum Scott with BLÜ EYES
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: Juvenile
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Joan Osborne
Venue: The Ark
City: Ann Arbor
Saturday, May 2nd
Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo
Thursday, May 7th
Artist: Lords of Acid with Dead on a Sunday
Venue: Magic Stick Lounge
City: Detroit
Saturday, May 9th
Artist: Bruno Mars with Leon Thomas and DJ Pee Wee
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: Fantasia with Anthony Hamilton
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo
Sunday, May 10th
Artist: Bruno Mars with Leon Thomas and DJ Pee Wee
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Wednesday, May 13th
Artist: Yellowcard with New Found Glory and Plain White T's
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: Powerman 5000 with 12 Stones
Venue: The Machine Shop
City: Flint
Artist: Silversun Pickups
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Corrosion of Conformity with Whores and Crobot
Venue: The Pyramid Scheme
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, May 15th
Artist: Lionel Richie withThe War and Treaty and Brian Vander Ark
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Plain White T's
Venue: The Stache at The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, May 16th
Artist: Steve Vai and Joe Satriani
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Artist: Qveen Herby
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: Kottonmouth Kings with a Killer's Confession and Kung Fu Vampire
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing
Sunday, May 17th
Artist: Ari Lennox
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Joe Jackson
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit
Tuesday, May 19th
Artist: Charlie Puth with Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Thursday, May 21st
Artist: Khalid with Lauv
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: Jon B
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, May 22nd
Artist: Saving Abel
Venue: The Token Lounge
City: Westland
Saturday, May 23rd
Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Kansas
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Yung Joc with Paul Wall and Roscoe Dash
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artist: The Kid LAROI with Tommy Richman
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Wednesday, May 27th
Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Buckcherry
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing
Saturday, May 30th
Artist: Russell Dickerson with Niko Moon
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Toadies
Venue: The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Sunday, May 31st
Artist: Primus with Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Claypool Lennon Delirium
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Saturday, June 6th
Artist: Ruben Studdard
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Sunday, June 7th
Artist: Tom Keifer (of Cinderella)
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Tuesday, June 9th
Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Michigan Theatre
City: Ann Arbor
Friday, June 12th
Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Jimmy Eat World with The Get Up Kids and Sunny Day Real Estate
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Saturday, June 13th
Artist: David Lee Roth
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Sunday, June 14th
Artist: Journey
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Monday, June 15th
Artist: Santana with the Doobie Brothers
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, June 16th
Artist: MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Echo & the Bunnymen
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Wednesday, June 17th
Artist: MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Thursday, June 18th
Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Santana with the Doobie Brothers
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Friday, June 19th
Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton
Venue: Hill Auditorium
City: Ann Arbor
Artist: Megan Moroney
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren