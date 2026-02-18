Spring is shaping up to be a real treat for music lovers in Michigan, with an exciting lineup that spans from Rock to pop and R&B.

Below you'll find the biggest artists coming to Michigan this Spring. Click the name of the venue for ticket info.

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan this Spring

Saturday, March 21st

159810668

Artist: Sugar Ray with Soul Asylum

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Tuesday, March 24th

Artist: Testament with Overkill and Destruction

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

Thursday, March 26th

2163879302

Artist: Melissa Etheridge

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Friday, March 27th

Getty Images Getty Images

Artist: Filter with Finger Eleven

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

George Thorogood and The Destroyers coming to Michigan Getty Images for The Recording A

Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

81830572

Artist: Gary Numan

Venue: Elevation at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

1478317812

Artist: Robert Cray Band

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 28th

1647641731

Artist: Steel Panther

Venue: The Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Sponge

Venue: The Firehouse Pub

City: St. Clair Shores

Thursday, April 2nd

Bob Dylan coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for AFI

Artist: Bob Dylan

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

2251814831

Artist: The All-American Rejects

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

2247352077

Artist: Our Lady Peace with The Verve Pipe

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Friday, April 3rd

2219386019

Artist: B2K with Bow Wow, Waka Flocka Flame, and Jeremih

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Bob Dylan coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for AFI

Artist: Bob Dylan

Venue: The Dow Event Center

City: Saginaw

Artist: Lit with Fuel

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Saturday, April 4th

Bob Dylan coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for AFI

Artist: Bob Dylan

Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre

City: Detroit

Friday, April 10th

Jeffrey Osborne coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images Aaron Davidson

Artist: Jeffrey Osborne with Keith Washington and Shirley Murdock

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Saturday, April 11th

Getty Images Getty Images

Artist: David Cook

Venue: Acorn Theater

City: Three Oaks

Monday, April 13th

2262029986

Artist: Florence + The Machine with Rachel Chinouriri

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 15th

Getty Images Getty Images

Artist: Aly & AJ

Venue: Elevation at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, April 17th

1499348972

Artist: Styx

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Tour At Beacon Theatre, NYC Getty Images for Atlantic Record

Artist: Rob Thomas

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

470274958

Artist: Peter Wolf

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Saturday, April 18th

Stokley coming to Indiana Getty Images

Artist: Stokley with Karyn White

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

492182708

Artist: Thomas Dolby

Venue: Grewal Hall at 224

City: Lansing

Sunday, April 19th

inBetweeners & D&G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party Getty Images For INBETWEENERS x

Artist: Trey Songz with K. Michelle, Lloyd, and TheARTI$T

Venue: Magic Stick Lounge

City: Detroit

Artist: Fishbone

Venue: The Shelter

City: Detroit

Friday, April 24th

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three Getty Images

Artist: Trace Adkins

Venue: Island Showroom

City: Harris

Saturday, April 25th

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three Getty Images

Artist: Trace Adkins

Venue: Island Showroom

City: Harris

2251987486

Artist: Doug E. Fresh with Big Daddy Kane, Michel'le, and more.

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Sunday, April 26th

Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Tuesday, April 28th

Artist: They Might Be Giants

Venue: Majestic Theatre

City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 29th

2259545973

Artist: Demi Lovato with Adela

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: They Might Be Giants

Venue: Majestic Theatre

City: Detroit

St. Paul and The Broken Bones and The Wood Brothers Getty Images for Tibet House

Artist: St. Paul and the Broken Bones with Brother Wallace

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

Artist: Ben Rector with Grand Rapids Symphony

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, April 30th

Pop Evil is coming to Michigan Getty Images

Artist: Pop Evil

Venue: The Machine Shop

City: Flint

Artist: Ben Rector with Grand Rapids Symphony

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall

Artist: Joan Osborne

Venue: Royce Auditorium

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 1st

Artist: Calum Scott with BLÜ EYES

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Getty Images for MTV Getty Images for MTV

Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

1697151729

Artist: Juvenile

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Hosts Getty Images for The Christopher

Artist: Joan Osborne

Venue: The Ark

City: Ann Arbor

Saturday, May 2nd

2163879302

Artist: Melissa Etheridge

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo

City: New Buffalo

Thursday, May 7th

Artist: Lords of Acid with Dead on a Sunday

Venue: Magic Stick Lounge

City: Detroit

Saturday, May 9th

2259490195

Artist: Bruno Mars with Leon Thomas and DJ Pee Wee

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Fantasia is coming to Michigan Getty Images for Jason Lee/Holly

Artist: Fantasia with Anthony Hamilton

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

1413684523

Artist: UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo

City: New Buffalo

Sunday, May 10th

2259490195

Artist: Bruno Mars with Leon Thomas and DJ Pee Wee

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Wednesday, May 13th

Artist: Yellowcard with New Found Glory and Plain White T's

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Rock Star premiere Getty Images

Artist: Powerman 5000 with 12 Stones

Venue: The Machine Shop

City: Flint

Artist: Silversun Pickups

Venue: Elevation at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Corrosion of Conformity with Whores and Crobot

Venue: The Pyramid Scheme

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 15th

2220710688

Artist: Lionel Richie withThe War and Treaty and Brian Vander Ark

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images Getty Images

Artist: Plain White T's

Venue: The Stache at The Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, May 16th

Artist: Steve Vai and Joe Satriani

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

2209998244

Artist: Qveen Herby

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Artist: Kottonmouth Kings with a Killer's Confession and Kung Fu Vampire

Venue: Grewal Hall at 224

City: Lansing

Sunday, May 17th

2259469217

Artist: Ari Lennox

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: Joe Jackson

Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre

City: Detroit

Tuesday, May 19th

2259172249

Artist: Charlie Puth with Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Thursday, May 21st

33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 - Show Getty Images

Artist: Khalid with Lauv

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Jon B coming to Michigan Getty Images for Overtown Music

Artist: Jon B

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, May 22nd

Artist: Saving Abel

Venue: The Token Lounge

City: Westland

Saturday, May 23rd

Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: Kansas

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Yung Joc with Paul Wall and Roscoe Dash

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

2250271127

Artist: The Kid LAROI with Tommy Richman

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Wednesday, May 27th

Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Buckcherry coming to Indiana Getty Images

Artist: Buckcherry

Venue: Grewal Hall at 224

City: Lansing

Saturday, May 30th

Artist: Russell Dickerson with Niko Moon

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Toadies

Venue: The Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Sunday, May 31st

Primus coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images

Artist: Primus with Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Claypool Lennon Delirium

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

Saturday, June 6th

Artist: Ruben Studdard

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Sunday, June 7th

Artist: Tom Keifer (of Cinderella)

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

Tuesday, June 9th

Artist: The Wallflowers

Venue: Michigan Theatre

City: Ann Arbor

Friday, June 12th

2237999221

Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: Jimmy Eat World with The Get Up Kids and Sunny Day Real Estate

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Saturday, June 13th

2234111859

Artist: David Lee Roth

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Sunday, June 14th

Getty Images Getty Images

Artist: Journey

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Monday, June 15th

Artist: Santana with the Doobie Brothers

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 16th

Artist: MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Echo & the Bunnymen

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 17th

Artist: MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Thursday, June 18th

2237999221

Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Santana with the Doobie Brothers

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Friday, June 19th

Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton

Venue: Hill Auditorium

City: Ann Arbor

2247553920

Artist: Megan Moroney

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: The Righteous Brothers

Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

City: Warren