Biggest Michigan Concerts for Spring 2026

Biggest Michigan Concerts for Spring 2026

Getty Images

Spring is shaping up to be a real treat for music lovers in Michigan, with an exciting lineup that spans from Rock to pop and R&B.

Below you'll find the biggest artists coming to Michigan this Spring. Click the name of the venue for ticket info.

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan this Spring

Saturday, March 21st

loading...

Artist: Sugar Ray with Soul Asylum
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Tuesday, March 24th

Artist: Testament with Overkill and Destruction
Venue:  Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit

Thursday, March 26th

loading...

Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

Friday, March 27th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Filter with Finger Eleven
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images for The Recording A
loading...

Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

loading...

Artist: Gary Numan
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

loading...

Artist: Robert Cray Band
Venue:  GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 28th

loading...

Artist: Steel Panther
Venue: The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Sponge
Venue: The Firehouse Pub
City: St. Clair Shores

Thursday, April 2nd

Getty Images for AFI
loading...

Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids

loading...

Artist: The All-American Rejects
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

loading...

Artist: Our Lady Peace with The Verve Pipe
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Friday, April 3rd

loading...

Artist: B2K with Bow Wow, Waka Flocka Flame, and Jeremih
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Getty Images for AFI
loading...

Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw

Artist: Lit with Fuel
Venue:  Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Saturday, April 4th

Getty Images for AFI
loading...

Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit

Friday, April 10th

Getty Images Aaron Davidson
loading...

Artist: Jeffrey Osborne with Keith Washington and Shirley Murdock
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

Saturday, April 11th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: David Cook
Venue: Acorn Theater
City: Three Oaks

Monday, April 13th

loading...

Artist: Florence + The Machine with Rachel Chinouriri
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 15th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Aly & AJ
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, April 17th

loading...

Artist: Styx
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Getty Images for Atlantic Record
loading...

Artist: Rob Thomas
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

loading...

Artist: Peter Wolf
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Saturday, April 18th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Stokley with Karyn White
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

loading...

Artist: Thomas Dolby
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing

Sunday, April 19th

Getty Images For INBETWEENERS x
loading...

Artist: Trey Songz with K. Michelle, Lloyd, and TheARTI$T
Venue: Magic Stick Lounge
City: Detroit

Artist: Fishbone
Venue: The Shelter
City: Detroit

Friday, April 24th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris

Saturday, April 25th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris

loading...

Artist: Doug E. Fresh with Big Daddy Kane, Michel'le, and more.
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

Sunday, April 26th

Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

Tuesday, April 28th

Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 29th

loading...

Artist: Demi Lovato with Adela
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit

Getty Images for Tibet House
loading...

Artist: St. Paul and the Broken Bones with Brother Wallace
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit

Artist: Ben Rector with Grand Rapids Symphony
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, April 30th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Pop Evil
Venue:  The Machine Shop
City: Flint

Artist: Ben Rector with Grand Rapids Symphony
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids

Dana Marshall
loading...

Artist: Joan Osborne
Venue: Royce Auditorium
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 1st

Artist: Calum Scott with BLÜ EYES
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Getty Images for MTV
loading...

Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

loading...

Artist: Juvenile
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images for The Christopher
loading...

Artist: Joan Osborne
Venue: The Ark
City: Ann Arbor

Saturday, May 2nd

loading...

Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo

Thursday, May 7th

Artist: Lords of Acid with Dead on a Sunday
Venue: Magic Stick Lounge
City: Detroit

Saturday, May 9th

loading...

Artist: Bruno Mars with Leon Thomas and DJ Pee Wee
Venue:  Ford Field
City: Detroit

Getty Images for Jason Lee/Holly
loading...

Artist: Fantasia with Anthony Hamilton
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

loading...

Artist: UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo

Sunday, May 10th

loading...

Artist: Bruno Mars with Leon Thomas and DJ Pee Wee
Venue:  Ford Field
City: Detroit

Wednesday, May 13th

Artist: Yellowcard with New Found Glory and Plain White T's
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Powerman 5000 with 12 Stones
Venue:  The Machine Shop
City: Flint

Artist: Silversun Pickups
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Corrosion of Conformity with Whores and Crobot
Venue: The Pyramid Scheme
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 15th

loading...

Artist: Lionel Richie withThe War and Treaty and Brian Vander Ark
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Plain White T's
Venue:  The Stache at The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, May 16th

Artist: Steve Vai and Joe Satriani
Venue:  Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills

loading...

Artist: Qveen Herby
Venue:  Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Artist: Kottonmouth Kings with a Killer's Confession and Kung Fu Vampire
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing

 

Sunday, May 17th

loading...

Artist: Ari Lennox
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Joe Jackson
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Tuesday, May 19th

loading...

Artist: Charlie Puth with Daniel Seavey and Ally Salort
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Thursday, May 21st

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Khalid with Lauv
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Getty Images for Overtown Music
loading...

Artist: Jon B
Venue:  Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Friday, May 22nd

Artist: Saving Abel
Venue:  The Token Lounge
City: Westland

 

Saturday, May 23rd

Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Artist: Kansas
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Yung Joc with Paul Wall and Roscoe Dash
Venue:  Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

loading...

Artist: The Kid LAROI with Tommy Richman
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

 

Wednesday, May 27th

Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Buckcherry
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing

 

Saturday, May 30th

Artist: Russell Dickerson with Niko Moon
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Toadies
Venue: The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Sunday, May 31st

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Primus with Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Claypool Lennon Delirium
Venue:  Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills

 

Saturday, June 6th

Artist: Ruben Studdard
Venue:  Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Sunday, June 7th

Artist: Tom Keifer (of Cinderella)
Venue:  District 142
City: Wyandotte

Tuesday, June 9th

Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Michigan Theatre
City: Ann Arbor

Friday, June 12th

loading...

Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Artist: Jimmy Eat World with The Get Up Kids and Sunny Day Real Estate
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Saturday, June 13th

loading...

Artist: David Lee Roth
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

Sunday, June 14th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Journey
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Monday, June 15th

Artist: Santana with the Doobie Brothers
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 16th

Artist: MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Artist: Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Echo & the Bunnymen
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 17th

Artist: MGK with Wiz Khalifa and Mod Sun
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Thursday, June 18th

loading...

Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Santana with the Doobie Brothers
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Friday, June 19th

Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Artist: The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton
Venue:  Hill Auditorium
City: Ann Arbor

loading...

Artist: Megan Moroney
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Venue:  Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren

 

The Craziest Concerts To Ever Take Place In Kalamazoo

Whether it's the venue or the performer, these stick out as the most odd and wild shows in Kalamazoo history.
Filed Under: concerts, KzooFeatured, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Celebrities, Concerts, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR