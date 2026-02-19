Many Indiana families buy baby food as a quick and convenient way to feed little ones a healthy meal. However, families are being urged to check their homes for a potentially toxic baby food item that's been recalled from Indiana stores.

Potentially Toxic Baby Food Recall Hits Indiana Stores

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a popular baby food product sold at major grocery chains is being recalled in Indiana and nationwide. Testing found elevated levels of the mold-related toxin patulin, a substance that can form when certain fruits develop mold. Patulin is considered a mycotoxin. Long-term exposure to high levels may cause health problems such as nausea, fever, headaches, neurological effects, or a weakened immune response.

The recall involves a specific lot of Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana puree. Retailers that often carry the brand include Aldi. The recalled product was sold in two-pack plastic containers, with a product information sleeve. Parents and caregivers should check packages for the following details:

Product: Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree.

Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana fruit puree. Packaging: 2-pack plastic tubs with an outer sleeve.

2-pack plastic tubs with an outer sleeve. Lot number: 07174.

07174. Best by date: July 17, 2026.

July 17, 2026. Package code: INIA0120.

INIA0120. UPCs: 036800 and 265783.

Initiative Foods said it worked with the FDA to identify the affected lot and remove it from distribution. Consumers who have the recalled product should stop using it immediately and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

