14 Unofficial Signs of Spring in Michigan

After a long, harsh winter Michiganders are looking for any and all signs of spring's imminent arrival. Whether it's a robin in your yard, the first thunderstorm, or the return of the dreaded orange construction barrel, have you seen any clues signaling the arrival of spring?

Michiganders say seeing any of these 14 signs means spring is almost here:

Well, the Farmer's Almanac wasn't lying when it said Michiganders should brace for an "extreme" winter this season. Mother Nature certainly kept her promise! According to MLive,

The total snowfall this season is above normal for all parts of Michigan up to now. Some Michigan cities have 50 percent more snow than average to this date.

While we may currently be in the period some refer to as "Fool's Spring", you may have noticed the days getting longer and the first drive-in diners are starting to open for the season. Did you realize Daylight Saving Time is just weeks away? This year we're scheduled to "spring forward" on Sunday, March 8.

See, the light at the end of the tunnel is near!

As a native Michigander however, I stay guarded. In fact, I keep my snow brush handy and accessible in my car no matter the time of year! And not without good reason, I know we've had snow on Cinco de Mayo as well as a few Mother's Days.

We all have our own markers and signs of spring's "unofficial" arrival in Michigan. For me, it's the opening my favorite drive-in (Corky's in Allegan) and Oberon Day, when Bell's summer beer officially returns to taps for the season. What's your sign that spring has arrived?

