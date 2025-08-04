Win an Erbelli’s Pizza Party For Your Kalamazoo Area Workplace
Imagine the aroma of fresh pizza filling your office. That will be a reality for one lucky workplace this Friday.
We are rewarding you for listening to 103.3 KFR at work with a delicious pizza party from Erbelli's Gourmet Pizzeria, Italian Bistro & Pub.
In my many years of being alive, I've never met someone who said, "I don't like pizza." That's never happened. With that being said, we couldn't think of a better way to say thank you for listening than a celebration with delicious food from Erbelli's. Here's how this will work.
Free Lunch Fridays with Erbelli's
Step 1: Listen to 103.3 KFR. OK, you already do that, right? Let's move on to step 2.
Step 2: Fill out the form below. Please make sure you complete all 4 fields and click submit.
Step 3: Each Thursday, we will randomly choose a winner.
Step 4: We will then contact the winner to find out what kind of pizza your office wants and to schedule the delivery.
Step 5: The winning office will have their pizza delivered that Friday from either Dana Marshall, Jessica Poxson, or Lauren Gordon from 103.3 KFR.
It's that simple. Now, get registered to win below. GOOD LUCK!
Tips to win free pizza
- If you don't win this week, keep registering to win and make your chances greater to win next week.
- Share this page with your co-workers and have them register too.
