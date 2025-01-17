Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Personal Trainers in 2025

Did your favorite personal trainer push their way to the top 5? Check out the final poll results.

After a little over 10,000 votes, we now have a list of the most popular personal trainers in Southwest Michigan. Please keep in mind this is simply a poll. This is not based on the work experience or technique of the nominated trainers.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Personal Trainers - 2025

#5. Scott Underwood at GRIT in Texas Corners

This is Scott's first appearance in this poll and he pulled in a very impressive 14.26% of the vote to secure his spot in the top 5.

#4. Ezekiel Weldon at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

Ezekiel is in familiar territory hitting 4th place for the second year in a row. Last year he pulled in 14.9% of the vote and this year nearly the exact same amount, 14.33%.

#3. Shawn Knash at Evolve Fitness in Portage

Shawn wasn't in last year's personal trainer poll, but he came out of nowhere and pulled in 15.3% of the vote this year to get the number 3 spot.

#2. Samuel Schlatter at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

After holding the #1 spot for the last 2 years in a row, Samuel has a very strong showing pulling in 15.52% of the vote just barely missing the #1 spot this year.

#1. Kyle Horning at Burn Boot Camp in Portage

Kyle held on to the number 1 spot nearly every day this poll was active. He grabs the top spot in 2025 with 15.71% of the vote. Congrats!

The full poll results are below.

How did your favorite personal trainer do in the 2024 poll? You can see the full poll results from last year by tapping here.

