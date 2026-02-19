Detroit Tigers Release Two New Alternate Uniforms For 2026

For well over a century, the Detroit Tigers have been giving Michigan residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy America's pastime, baseball. They have been lucky enough to be world champions several times and have seen multiple great players and hall of famers put on a Tigers Jersey.

Branding and color scheme are extremely important to sports teams as they help establish who they are to the people of the world and could even be the reason why someone chooses to like a team or not. The Detroit Tigers have been through several branding changes as they started off only using Navy Blue and White before incorporating orange and even a tiger into their logos and branding.

They started using both the color orange and a physical tiger in their logos and branding starting in 1928. Since then, they have used 10 different logos that are a combination of navy blue, white, and orange. In this time frame, their jerseys have been either base navy blue, white, or gray. This year, the Detroit Tigers have introduced two new alternate jerseys, one of them is navy blue while the other is orange.

What Is Your Favorite Detroit Tigers Jersey Of All Time?

MLive via MSN reports:

With a nod to 1984 and a renewed emphasis on orange, the Detroit Tigers unveiled new alternate uniforms for the 2026 season on Wednesday. The Tigers will wear their new orange jerseys for select home games and navy tops for select road games. They will also wear them for spring training games starting immediately.

They will be keeping the white home uniforms in the lineup because you can't beat the classics, but the new alternates provide some flavor, swag, and vibes to the collection. These alternate jerseys will be in the D Shop in both Detroit and Lakeland; Florida starting on Friday February 20th and can be bought online starting Sunday February 22nd.