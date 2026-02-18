Once again one of Michigan's own is receiving national acclaim! Here's how you can help one of our favorite local watering holes secure the title of Best Brewery Tour in America. Here's how:

If you've ever taken a behind-the-scenes tour, at any brewery, you've seen firsthand just how much of a science the art of brewing can be. From sourcing quality ingredients to sterilizing equipment to fermentation-- there's a lot that can go wrong along the way.

Bell's Eccentric Cafe, downtown Kalamazoo, MI

I actually considered trying my hand at homebrewing myself, however after realizing how much work, money, and math the process involves, I've decided to leave that to the professions. Now, I just enjoy the fruit of their labors. Thank you for brewers for all your hard work. It's delicious!

We Michiganders are not surprised at all to hear Bell's Brewery in Southwest Michigan has once again been included among the top brew tours in America by USA Today's 10Best Reader’s Choice poll, as they make the list just about every year.

Can they secure the #1 spot in 2026? They're not the only Michigan brewery to be nominated; nearby Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids is also up for the award.

I have been lucky enough to have toured Bell's Comstock facility a few years ago and I was I was most impressed not only by the sheer scale of operations, but how well the Bell's brand was able to adapt and stay relevant to its fans in an ever-changing craft beer landscape.

Bell's Comstock Facility

Craft beer fans can vote daily for their favorite brew tour through noon EST on Monday, February 23. Read more here.

Take a Quick Tour of Bell's Original Downtown Brewery Gallery Credit: Meatball/TSM