According to commercial real estate firm NAI Wisinski of West Michigan the deal is already done. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is officially coming to Kalamazoo!

Kalamazoo’s fast-food landscape is constantly evolving. Southwest Michigan recently saw its first Raising Cane’s open along with a third Chick-fil-A location, yet two local Wendy’s have closed and nearby Pizza Hut locations have shuttered. With so much turnover, it raises the question: does Kalamazoo really need yet another burger and custard chain?

Hey, I'm just asking! The fast-food industry seems to be struggling right now, but what industry isn't? We already have Steak 'n Shake and Culver's, both known for their burgers and dairy desserts, how will Freddy's be any different?

Keen-eyed Kalamazoo locals noticed a sudden shift at the former Fazoli's location on West Main when new signage for Freddy's went up at 4615 W. Main Street. One member of a local Kalamazoo Facebook group shared,

Freddy’s is officially coming to Kzoo! Signage is up outside the old Fazoli‘s on West Main -- Matthew S.

A quick search revealed a post from real estate firm NAI Wisinski of West Michigan which shared the big news back on January 30, 2025:

DONE DEAL! Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming soon to backfill the former restaurant at 4615 W. Main Street in Kalamazoo, MI. Freddy’s is a fast-casual restaurant with all menu items cooked-to-order and served within minutes...Stay tuned, Kalamazoo. Custard and steakburgers are on the way

I'm just glad this is another space that will soon see new life, instead of just sitting there empty along busy W. Main Street occupying a slice of prime real estate. As of this writing there is no set date for Freddy's grand opening but check back often for updates! Adds NAI Wisinski of West Michigan,

