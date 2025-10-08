The latest round of closures from the popular coffee chain affects nearly 450 locations. Could your neighborhood Starbucks shop be next?

We've lost dozens of local businesses over the course of the last few years-- everything from dining (Harvey's on the Mall) to cannabis (Cookies, Gage) to entertainment (Kalamazoo State Theatre) has been affected by labor shortages, inflation, and supply chain issues.

Get our free mobile app

However, you know it must be really bad when the big box giants start to take a dive.

In the greater Kalamazoo area, we've recently lost Big Lots and Chuck E. Cheese. While it's encouraging to see entrepreneurs repurpose these vacant spaces, like the former D&W on Romence Rd. becoming indoor pickleball courts and the old Sears at Crossroads Mall turning into a fun center, it raises the question:

Which business might be next?

Read More: Kalamazoo State Theatre Will Reopen With New Owners

Read More: Kalamazoo State Theatre Will Reopen With New Owners

Despite its efforts, Starbucks recently announced a restructuring plan that could close about 1% of its North American stores, according to Investopedia. Experts estimate this could mean 450 to 520 locations, though Starbucks hasn't confirmed exact numbers of stores it will close or which stores will be affected in Michigan, if any.

Guess that whole writing on cups thing didn't pan out like they had hoped it would!

Starbucks finds itself caught between its leadership's vision of cozy coffeehouses and the reality that most of America's coffee purchases happen via apps and drive-throughs. While the company is closing hundreds of stores and pivoting to what analysts say is a more traditional playbook focused on margins and Wall Street, you might need to switch up your morning coffee routine -- Investopedia

To be fair, I drove by my local Starbucks on Gull Road this morning hoping to snag a quick coffee and the line was so backed up I turned around. So, I think Kalamazoo-area Starbucks locations are doing just fine!

Love Coffee? Get Michigan Roasted Brands At Meijer Love Coffee? Get Michigan Roasted Brands At Meijer Gallery Credit: McConnell Adams TSM Lansing

8 Ways Your Meijer Experience Could Be Even Better We have a love-hate relationship with Michigan-based grocery chain Meijer. These 8 simple improvements could easily elevate your weekly shopping experience. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon