A Sunny Start To June With A Chance Of Weekend Storms
It's shaping up to be a lovely week in Southwest Michigan, but don't forget your umbrella for the weekend!
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, June 1st, 2026, through Sunday, June 7th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 78.
- Monday Night: Clear skies. Low 48.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 80.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 54.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61.
- Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 83.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 62.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 82.
- Saturday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 63.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 84.
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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 79.
- Monday Night: Clear skies. Low 49.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 52.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 80.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61.
- Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 85.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84.
- Saturday Night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 86.
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 77.
- Monday Night: Clear skies. Low 54.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 80.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 59.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63.
- Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 81.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 64.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 83.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 64.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 84.
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