Summer's rolling in, and food truck fans are gearing up to pick their favorites in Southwest Michigan. Who will serve the best bite this year? But first, here are the rules.

Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan 2026 Voting Rules

Coverage Area: This poll includes only food trucks in the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, St Joseph, and Van Buren.

This poll includes only food trucks in the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, St Joseph, and Van Buren. Voting Frequency: Just one vote per person per day is permitted.

Just one vote per person per day is permitted. Cheating: The use of bots and other third-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and may result in your food truck being removed from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically. Please keep it local and honest.

The use of bots and other third-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and may result in your food truck being removed from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically. Please keep it local and honest. Voting Period: Friday, May 29th, through Friday, June 12th.

Friday, May 29th, through Friday, June 12th. Late Nominations: If you do not see your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck in the poll below, you can tap here to nominate it.

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To vote for your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan, click your favorite, scroll down, and tap the vote button.

If you don't see your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck, you can tap here to submit a late nomination.

After you vote for your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan for 2026, scroll down and check out last year's results.

Southwest Michigan's 10 Favorite Food Trucks in 2025

Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles Weenie King in Three Rivers Smokin Oak BBQ in Bangor The Mobile Crave in Gobles Kickin’ Kurbz in Battle Creek Motor Mouth in Kalamazoo Sandy's in South Haven Ibison Concession in Vicksburg Neighborhood BBQ in Portage Big Daddy Dawgz in Coldwater

You can see the full poll results by clicking here.

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Gallery Credit: Janna