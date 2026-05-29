Many Michigan residents keep chocolate stocked at home for those late-night cravings or quick, sweet treats. Now, shoppers are being urged to check their cabinets after a product recall involving a life-threatening allergen.

Chocolate Recall In Michigan Over Life-Threatening Allergen Risk

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), a voluntary recall was issued for chocolates that may inadvertently contain peanut butter. The recall comes after a consumer discovered peanut butter products inside individual wrappers, posing a serious health risk to people with peanut allergies.

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Bazzini is recalling specific lots of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites distributed nationwide through retail stores. The recall affects the following products:

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 10-count/3.17 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 6-count/3.17 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 50-count/.53 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 24-count/.53 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 20-count/.53 oz. Easter package

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites 4-count/3.17 oz.

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites/Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups 32-count shipper pack

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported, and no other SkinnyDipped products are affected by the recall, according to the FDA. Consumers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

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List made based on this post. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill