Cue: Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son".

Don't be alarmed if you hear military helicopters overhead in Kalamazoo this weekend. The aircraft aren't part of any major military operation or emergency response. Here's what's actually going on:

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Expect the usual Facebook posts this weekend asking, “Does anyone know what those military helicopters are doing overhead?” In anticipation of the same question being asked over and over, I'll just go ahead and give you the answer:

It all has to do with the Air Zoo, of course!

Read More: Hundreds of Items Destroyed At The Portage Air Zoo In 2024 Tornado

Read More: Hundreds of Items Destroyed At The Portage Air Zoo In 2024 Tornado

Throughout the weekend of June 6 and 7, residents across Portage, Kalamazoo, and the Battle Creek area can expect to see historic Vietnam-era "Huey" helicopters overhead, but don't worry it's not yet another political revolution-- it's a fly-in!

Air Zoo via Facebook The legendary UH-1 Huey helicopter will be touching down right here at the Air Zoo. Join us next weekend, June 6th and 7th, to see this icon of aviation history up close and even take a ride! --

Yes, not only can you get up close and personal with these aircraft (which is the whole point of the Air Zoo) but you can take a ride yourself-- and with the doors open no less!

Each seat will cost $125 plus $3.88 in fees, for a total of $128.88 per rider. As flights are operated and sold by Michigan Flight Museum, there is no discounts for Air Zoo members. Flights are available from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, but spots can fill up quickly! Find more details on how to catch this historic ride here.

The Air Zoo hosts multiple fly-ins each season so be sure to check the full lineup here.

10 Celebs Who Once Called Kalamazoo, Michigan Home: These notable celebrities have called Kalamazoo, Michigan home at one time or another. Just check their Wikipedia pages! How many names do you recognize? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon