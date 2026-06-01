Michigan is packed with quick breakfast spots that make grabbing a bite easy during busy mornings. But if you're looking for a roadside diner that serves up homemade breakfast favorites, generous portions, and that classic local feel, this spot is worth the stop.

This Popular Diner Is Michigan's Best Roadside Breakfast Spot

Cheapism ranked America's best roadside diners where the portions are generous, the menu feels local, and the dining room still has a little personality. The best spot was picked for each state, and one popular Michigan diner outranks them all for its spin on our favorite breakfast classics.

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The Fly Trap in Ferndale has earned a loyal following among people who appreciate quality breakfast without fussiness. Cheapism says:

"The Fly Trap calls itself a ‘finer diner,’ and the Ferndale spot has been open since 2004. The kitchen produces fresh baked goods daily. The menu balances traditional diner classics with creative house-made items and changes seasonally. Prices are reasonable without sacrificing quality. For travelers passing through metro Detroit, it is the kind of breakfast stop that feels local without needing a white tablecloth."

The Fly Trap is open for brunch and breakfast, and lunch items are served all day. Try Green Eggs and Ham, or, for the less adventurous, 'Eggs A La Boring'. Make any meal at The Fly Trap better with a boozy beverage from their full bar.

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List made based on this post. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill