Many Michigan residents take vitamins daily to support their health and boost their energy levels. But now residents are being warned to check their cabinets after a popular vitamin sold at Walmart and Target was recalled over possible Salmonella contamination.

Vitamins Recalled At Walmart, Target In Michigan Over Salmonella

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two brands of superfood supplements are being recalled after they were potentially linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak tied to imported moringa leaf powder. The FDA said there have been 119 illnesses reported in connection with the Salmonella outbreak. Of the reported illnesses, 32 were hospitalizations.

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New York-based company Total Nutrition Inc. voluntarily recalled two of its moringa products. The FDA listed the following details for the latest recall:

TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa, 10,000 mg (120 capsules)

Lot: 2507199 (Exp. 09/2027)

Lot: 2512-304 (Exp. 02/2028)

Lot: 2793 (Exp. 02/2028)

Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa, 10,000 mg (120 capsules)

Lot: 2507199 (Exp. 09/2027)

According to the report, the affected product is packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth, white caps and 120 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder.

The FDA announcement notes that the recalled products have been distributed and sold nationwide through Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target, and the product websites.

For customers who have purchased the affected products, the company asks that they “dispose of them immediately.”