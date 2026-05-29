You never know who you'll run into in Michigan!

From John C. Reilly popping into a sandwich shop in Grand Rapids to Dax Shepard returning for his favorite breadsticks in Highland, and the latest surprise celebrity connection involves a vineyard here in Southwest Michigan.

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Now in their third season as owners, OneRepublic guitarist Zach Filkins and his wife are the proud owners of Filkins Vineyards in Coloma, Michigan.

According to WWMT the vineyard was formerly known as Karma Vista Winery. In speaking with the local news outlet Filkins said the couple fell in love with the area after his band played a show in Grand Rapids in 2015 and the couple toured local wineries while traveling down the lakeshore back to their home in Illinois.

Stars, they're just like us! Even celebrities end up exploring local spots when they’re in a new town.

OneRepublic Zach Filkins OneRepublic, Zach Filkins - Getty Images loading...

The wine tour guide publication Michigan Wine Country covered the purchase of the winery back in 2024. Of their first impressions of Karma Vista Winery, Filkins said,

That was the first time that I drank Michigan wine...There was a lot of fruit and a lot of acidity and a lot of character, and it was a beautiful site, looking out over the hill and over the vines.

Sounds like it was love at first sip!

Filkins Vineyards hosts events, such as sip and paint, and live music in the summer. The property also hosts weddings and elopements (hint hint, if my significant other is reading this!).

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