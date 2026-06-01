Each June we dedicate the entire month to celebrating love, diversity, and inclusion of queer culture and community. Happy Pride 2026!

Here's a list of Pride events happening locally and across the state:

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Now that June has arrived, Pride season across Michigan is just getting started. While many celebrations take place this month, remember, not all Pride events happen in June. In fact, many communities dedicate an entire week for festivities including drag bingo, parade, vendor fair, and other family-friendly events.

Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't highlight the Saugatuck/Douglas area. Not only is it a well-known LGBTQ+ friendly destination among West Michigan locals, but in 2025 the arts-focused lakeside community was given the honor of being named one of the top LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the world by Lonely Planet.

What's encouraging to see is the return of small town Pride festivals returning year after year, such as Buchanan Pride, which formed in 2023 and Mackinac Island Pride, which began in 2022.

I have to admit, however, I am a little concerned that I don't see my hometown of Allegan on this list. Organizers hosted the first annual Allegan, Out Loud! event in 2022. Typically held in August each year, this is the first time I haven't been able to find any information on this year's event. I'll be watching, though!

Guide to Major Michigan Pride Events For 2026 Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Top 5 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in Michigan: According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI), these Michigan cities are among the most friendly and inclusive for its LGBTQ+ citizens. Gallery Credit: Lauren Goron