While choosing the home you live in is important, it's equally important that the neighborhood around your home is welcoming and inclusive. And several Michigan communities have been named the friendliest places to live in America.

Three Michigan Cities Ranked 'Friendliest In America' For 2026

AMFM Healthcare ranked the top 130 towns and cities across America where locals are most likely to greet a stranger, based on a survey of over 3,000 vacationers. And three Michigan cities are on the list for being welcoming communities for all.

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#47 Bay City

Bay City, Michigan, is known as a friendly city thanks to its tight-knit community, rich historical charm, and vibrant waterfront. Locals and visitors often praise its inviting atmosphere, where a slower, neighborly pace of life blends perfectly with big-city amenities and active community involvement.

#59 Alpena

Residents of Alpena value a strong sense of safety and rally together to support one another. Nicknamed the Sanctuary of the Great Lakes, it offers residents and visitors an inviting, stress-free environment.

#66 Jackson

Residents take pride in collaborative local events, vibrant street art, and creating a welcoming, small-town atmosphere just a short drive from major hubs.

25 Small Towns Around Michigan You've Never Heard Of Michigan is the 11th largest state in the US, and while large cities like Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Ann Arbor are well known, much of the state's population comes from towns you've never heard of, and likely have never been to.

All population information courtesy of the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill