Records show Kroger purchased the property in June 2025.

Kroger’s return to Southwest Michigan raises questions for current tenants of the Portage strip mall, including the beloved Chuck E. Cheese. Posts shared by locals on social media suggest other businesses may be forced to close.

Strip Mall Sale:

In August 2025, residents of the greater Kalamazoo area learned that a once-household name in Michigan would soon return as the neighborhood grocery store, with Kroger purchasing the former Big Lots building on S. Westnedge in Portage. MLive reported the Cincinnati-based grocer purchased the 71,250-square-foot property for just over $10 million back in June of 2025.

The sale included the retail spaces located within the plaza at 6175, 6185, and 6207 S. Westnedge Ave., which are currently occupied by Chuck E. Cheese, Rent-A-Center, and the former Big Lots. Nearby 6195 S. Westnedge, Kalamazoo's sole Chili's Bar & Grill, was also included among the property bundle.

So, We Know What Was Sold-- But Now What?

Upon learning the news of Kroger's return I was excited at first, but I hadn't considered the fate of the strip mall's current tenants until I saw a post from my local Facebook group, Nosey Asses of Kalamazoo County asking:

Has anyone been by Chuck e cheese to see if it's closing on Sept 7th? Someone said it's posted on the front door of the building. - Kristie McClung

According to MLive their request for comment by Kroger went unanswered and no property development plans for the site had been submitted to the City of Portage. At the time of this writing there is no word of closure on the Chuck E. Cheese website for their Portage location. However, locals claim they've heard otherwise:

"My son works there, they told all the employees last week that their last day is September 7th" - Billie H.

"Kroger is tearing the whole plaza down before rebuilding their new store." - Spencer P.

"It's for cleaning is what our emails say for our passes" - Samantha W.

"we emailed guest services and they told us they were not aware of an impending closure at Portage but if it does close they would cancel our membership" - Amanda C.

The fate of these Portage-area properties rest in Kroger's hands now. Check back as this story is developing.

