New Family Fun Center Will Fill Former Michigan Sears Store

We're just glad it's not going to sit there empty any longer.

I don't like seeing these big box retailers going under either, but consider this a silver lining. Over the last several years we've said goodbye to Blockbuster, K-Mart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and we almost lost Big Lots. As of January 2024 there were only a dozen Sears stores left in the United States. That hurts!

Surely there's a fun, creative, and useful way to fill all this empty space. I've heard of communities filling their empty retail spaces with highly coveted pickleball courts-- and I think they're on to something.

Sears, Crossroads Mall, Portage MI

In a similar vein it was recently announced a new family fun center will soon fill a former Michigan Sears store which has sat empty since 2019, according to MLive. Records show entertainment company Zap Zone XL purchased the building in Portage, Michigan in the fall of 2024. Here's what we know so far:

The new 158,186 sq. ft. facility will be located within The Crossroads Mall and will cater to families, adults, and group and corporate outings, with space for nearly 1,500 people.

Not only is Zap Zone XL expected to have all your standard classics such as mini golf, bowling, arcade, and laser tag the facility will also house a go-kart track and skating rink! President Mike Hafez told MLive the project is expected to cost over $12 million.

That sounds like a big undertaking but the results will mean big fun. Sources say the business is looking to add a liquor license for the facility's dining area and bar. So, while the fun center is perfect for kids and families, it still sounds like a perfect spot for some adult fun like a first date or kid-free night on the town.

This project is currently in the early development stages so an opening date has yet to be announced, but stay posted for more details as they become available.

