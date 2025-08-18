Kalamazoo Locals ‘Speechless’ as Harvey’s On The Mall Announces Closure
A beloved staple of downtown Kalamazoo is set to close its doors after 40 years in business.
We weren't ready for this one.
I couldn't believe my eyes as I was reading the post Harvey's on the Mall shared to their Facebook page the afternoon of Monday, August 18:
...Please join us in our final weeks for a cocktail and a bite as we say goodbye to an era. Bring your friends and family, your stories and memories as we want to see you, hear from you and most importantly thank you for your support.
Many Kalamazoo locals like myself admit they were in utter disbelief; one of my friends shared the news and simply wrote: speechless. I think that's how we all feel right now.
Harvey's on the Mall has been a staple of the downtown Kalamazoo Mall for over 40 years and for the last 19 years owners Steve & Marie Blinn have,
met so many interesting people, made some lasting friendships and employed hundreds of people. We have laughed with many, cried with some and celebrated countless occasions. Sadly, our run has come to an end.
Harvey's invites you to join them for one last round before they close for good on Saturday, September 20th. More here.
What Happened to These Iconic Kalamazoo Businesses? 10 Nostalgic Spots That Closed Too Soon
Gallery Credit: Google Street View, Canva, and Dana Marshall
8 Defunct (or Nearly Extinct) Michigan Fast Food Chains
Gallery Credit: George McIntyre
6 Historic Michigan Restaurants Worth the Road Trip from Kalamazoo
Gallery Credit: Google Street View, Canva and Dana Marshall