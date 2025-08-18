A beloved staple of downtown Kalamazoo is set to close its doors after 40 years in business.

We weren't ready for this one.

Get our free mobile app

I couldn't believe my eyes as I was reading the post Harvey's on the Mall shared to their Facebook page the afternoon of Monday, August 18:

...Please join us in our final weeks for a cocktail and a bite as we say goodbye to an era. Bring your friends and family, your stories and memories as we want to see you, hear from you and most importantly thank you for your support.

Many Kalamazoo locals like myself admit they were in utter disbelief; one of my friends shared the news and simply wrote: speechless. I think that's how we all feel right now.

Harvey's on the Mall, Kalamazoo Harvey's on the Mall - Google Maps loading...

Harvey's on the Mall has been a staple of the downtown Kalamazoo Mall for over 40 years and for the last 19 years owners Steve & Marie Blinn have,

met so many interesting people, made some lasting friendships and employed hundreds of people. We have laughed with many, cried with some and celebrated countless occasions. Sadly, our run has come to an end. November 2024 and now the closing of Harvey's is just another sign of the times. While Harvey's didn't offer up a reason for their decision to close their doors, I'm sure you can Located just steps away from the iconic Kalamazoo State Theatre , Harvey's was the place to grab a bite and a drink pre-show, post-show-- or both! Sadly, the Kalamazoo State Theatre shut their doors inand now the closing of Harvey's is just another sign of the times. While Harvey's didn't offer up a reason for their decision to close their doors, I'm sure you can figure it out

Harvey's invites you to join them for one last round before they close for good on Saturday, September 20th. More here.

What Happened to These Iconic Kalamazoo Businesses? 10 Nostalgic Spots That Closed Too Soon Gallery Credit: Google Street View, Canva, and Dana Marshall

8 Defunct (or Nearly Extinct) Michigan Fast Food Chains If you grew up in Michigan, chances are you remember most of these fast food chains that dotted the Midwest in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s.

Almost all of these once-popular chains have completely disappeared, but there are a couple that are looking to make a comeback. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre