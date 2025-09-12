Portage to Welcome New Indoor Pickleball Spot, PickleRage
There's no stopping the pickleball boom in Southwest Michigan!
In just the last few years the Kalamazoo area has seen an explosion in new courts, clubs, and converted retail spaces, and it's all thanks to what’s now called “the fastest-growing sport in America.”
With colder months on the way, Michigan's pickleball crowd will be heading indoors. Luckily, a new spot is opening in the greater Kalamazoo area:
PickleRage
According to USA Pickleball the sport has maintained its status as America's fastest growing sport for four consecutive years,
The USA Pickleball court location database, Pickleheads, added 4,000 new locations in 2024, bringing the total to 15,910 courts nationwide.
Despite all the new pickleball court additions players still find themselves coming up short when it comes to finding an open court time. I've been saying this since 2023 when I saw a report from CNN:
Let's fill all the empty big box retail stores across Michigan with indoor pickleball courts!
It appears as though Portage, Michigan is hopping on that trend as the new PickleRage location will fill the empty D&W grocery store at 531 Romence Road.
About PickleRage
The Florida-based company was founded by players, for players and recently announced a deal to open 200 new locations across the country within the next two years. According to MLive their West Bloomfield, Michigan location was the first PickleRage facility to open in the U.S.
The PickleRage website still lists the location as "coming soon" but the facility is expected to host 10 indoor courts as well as a pro shop and is expected to open in late 2025. Get a first look at the new facility here.
Indoor Pickleball Courts Near Kalamazoo
