We are truly heartbroken.

This is such a devastating loss for our community as one of West Michigan's most historic and iconic venues is about to close its doors for the foreseeable future. When is the final curtain call?

The hits just keep coming. Although I am truly shocked and saddened, given the current economic state of affairs I can't say I'm totally surprised. In recent months we've learned of several bankruptcy filings from mega-corporations like Big Lots and TGIFridays; So how do you think the mom and pop shops are faring?

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024 the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre posted the following message:



Dear Kalamazoo State Theatre Patrons,



With heavy hearts, we have announced that the Kalamazoo State Theatre’s last foreseeable show will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, with Almost Queen and special guest Lisa Can’t Sing.

While I know times are tough, the legendary State Theatre is known for bringing in high caliber acts and with a full calendar for 2024 I figured they'd be another constant for us in the new year.

In June 2024 the Kalamazoo State Theatre hosted one of the hottest new artists on the scene, Chappell Roan, who was recently nominated for six awards at the 2025 Grammys including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Record of the Year. So, you're telling me Chappell Roan can sell out a show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre in minutes, and that's still not enough for a live music venue to survive?! That's bleak.

According to one source the State Theatre's part-time staff were notified of the closing via email Tuesday afternoon before the news was made public. Reactions from Kalamazoo locals include:

"Oh no! I have been going to the State since I was a child! (I’m 70 now)." - Debra Britton

"One of my first jobs!!! Wow. I was the flyer guy there in the late 90s" - Skyler Stone

"sending you love and support from Temple-Saginaw. Come back soon Kzoo!" - Sara Lamblin

"Dang. So many annual traditions are here for my family. Christmas Vacation especially." - Andrea Kay

Michigan's Oldest Operating Theater