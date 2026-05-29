One of America’s most popular convenience store chains is finally making its Michigan debut in Kalamazoo.

QuikTrip fans in Michigan finally have a reason to celebrate, after years of expansion across the Midwest, QuikTrip is finally heading to the Great Lakes State. Here's everything we know so far:

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Finally, the empty building that formerly housed The Crew restaurant will see new life again! On Thursday, May 28, Kalamazoo Commercial Real Estate shared the exciting news on Facebook,

3810 E Cork Street in Kalamazoo, Michigan by Andrew Gyorkos. Located just off the Sprinkle Road exit on I-94, the property will soon be home to Michigan’s first QuikTrip. Congratulations to the QuikTrip We’re excited to announce the sale ofby Andrew Gyorkos. Located just off the Sprinkle Road exit on I-94, the property will soon be home to Michigan’s first QuikTrip. Congratulations to theteam on this exciting milestone, and welcome to Kalamazoo!

Did you realize gas stations have cult followings now?

Just look at those Buc-ee’s and Sheetz fanatics. People don’t just stop there, they plan trips around them! And now, with the news that QuikTrip is coming to Michigan for the first time, I think we need to accept gas stations have officially entered their fan era.

QuikTrip Kalamazoo Michigan Future QuikTrip, Kalamazoo - Google Maps loading...

But for real though, now that Sheetz has already started their Michigan takeover-- when can we expect that Buc-ee's, eh?

No word on a timeline for the opening of the new QuikTrip as it was only just announced, but I'm sure crews will have to raze the existing building first. The site is a prime spot right off I-94, but anyone who knows Sprinkle and Cork knows that notoriously dangerous traffic circle.

The big question is: could traffic become a problem once the new store opens?

10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts in Michigan Gallery Credit: Canva