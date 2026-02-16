As chains like Wendy's, Noodles and Company, and Pizza Hut continue to take hits, the popular coffee chain is eyeing a third location in the Battle Creek area to meet growing demand.

But first, coffee!

According to reports from local News Channel 3 - WWMT, a Dunkin' franchisee with 48 current locations across the Midwest is hoping to bring a third location to 18 Emerald Ave. on the outskirts of Battle Creek, Michigan,

OM Group, a Chicago-based franchisee... is seeking approval from city officials to rezone 18 Emerald Ave. from residential use to commercial use for the purpose of building a Dunkin' with a drive-thru, according to the rezoning application. -- WWMT

As the news outlet reports, several adjacent plots are already zoned as commercial, rezoning the 5th and final plot at 18 Emerald Ave. would combine the parcels as a single commercial property.

Battle Creek's two existing Dunkin's are located at 90 E. Columbia Ave. and 14301 Beadle Lake Rd. -- does the city really need a third? WWMT adds there will be room for public comment at the Battle Creek city commission meeting on Tuesday, February 17 a 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Is Battle Creek the new "foodie" central?

While Kalamazoo recently celebrated the opening of the city's third Chick-fil-A location and nearby Portage is set to welcome Southwest Michigan's first-ever Raising Cane's on Tuesday, February 17, Battle Creek was chosen as the new home of the highly coveted Jack in the Box, the chain's first Michigan restaurant in decades.

Plus, with local favorites such as Torti Taco, the new Gull Lake Distilling downtown, and Suipi's East End Eatery, which serves authentic Burmese and East & Southeast Asian cuisine, you're bound to encounter a world of flavors in Battle Creek, Michigan!

