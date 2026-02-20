As spring approaches, the buzz of mosquitoes is about to fill the air, but these tiny creatures carry a heavy threat.

What is the world's dead bug?

Mosquitoes!

I am shocked that bees or hornets weren't the number 1 or number 2 most deadly insects. In case you haven't guessed it, we're talking about mosquitoes. These tiny flying bugs have a surprisingly large impact on the world, according to Discover Wildlife.

Not only are mosquitos responsible for more human fatalities a year than any other animal (including ourselves) but their effects have shaped human history, precipitating the rise and fall of colonies and empires.

When should we expect mosquitoes in Michigan?

We will likely see mosquitoes as early as March in Michigan. However, the months of June through September are when these tiny killing machines are at their peak.

Why should we be concerned about mosquitoes?

They carry and pass on multiple deadly diseases. The biggest one would be Malaria.

Malaria is responsible for over half of the deaths from mosquito-borne illnesses. In 2022, there were 249 reported Malaria cases with 608,000 deaths. By 2024 that death toll will have risen to over 610,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

How to Prevent Mosquito Bites

Let's start with insect repellents that have been EPA-registered. Click here for the full list.

If you're spending lots of time hanging out in your backyard, a mosquito net will go a long way to keep you protected.

You should also consider wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts if you're going to be in mosquito-rich areas. But be careful what colors you wear. More info on what colors attract mosquitoes by tapping here.

The CDC has a list of steps on how to prevent mosquito bites when camping or traveling abroad, as well as how to keep your children safe. Get all of that info by clicking here.

Bugs aren't the only things we need to worry about in Michigan. Let's not forget about Widow Spiders, Deer Ticks, and more. Check out the full list below.

