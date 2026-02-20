Michigan pet owners want to ensure they're feeding their pets the best-quality, most nutritious food. However, pet parents are urged to check their homes for cat food that could cause serious illness for their furry best friend.

Cat Food Sold In Michigan Recalled After Reported Pet Illness

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a popular pet nutrition brand known for raw and freeze‑dried products, announced a voluntary recall after testing revealed potentially low levels of Vitamin B1 in the affected product. While Vitamin B1 is essential for cats, a lack of it in their diets may lead to thiamine deficiency.

Get our free mobile app

The recall warns, “Symptoms of deficiency in an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss.” The following product is

Go Raw LLC is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets. The voluntary recall affects one specific lot: C25288 with UPC: 6-91730-18103-1 and a Best Buy Date of 10/15/2027. The zip-lock bags were sold in Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Michigan, California, Texas, and Illinois.

The recall of the freeze-dried nuggets was triggered after a cat owner reported an illness in their cat. The product was tested by the veterinarian who treated the ill cat, and the test indicated that the lot did not meet the required thiamine levels to support a cat's diet.

Customers who have the recalled product are advised to stop feeding it to their cat and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in Michigan Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in Michigan using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker