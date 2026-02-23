Kalamazoo USPS Workers Join Nationwide Protest For Better Pay

Year after year we are reminded that being a mail carrier is one of the most thankless jobs in not only Michigan but all of America. Everyone needs you to deliver their bills, cards, packages, and other valuables but no one wants to acknowledge all of the unfortunate parts of your job. Having to deal with unkept lawns and walkways, dealing with vicious and unruly pets, to even braving the harshest weather conditions. None of that matters as long as people get their mail.

Get our free mobile app

Well, I couldn't disagree with that statement more, in fact, I think we should be doing more to show our appreciation for our mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are the ones that are making your life of convenience attainable and yet they constantly feel undervalued. I'm not the only person that feels this way either.

Many mail carriers will tell you that they love their job and being able to show up for the people in their community. They will also tell you that there are some things about their job they dislike or would even change. They understand that many of these things are out of their control and deal with them, but they said they can't stand for being undervalued. In response, Kalamazoo mail carriers have joined other USPS workers in a nationwide fight about their value to the community.

Do You Think Our USPS and Other Mail Carriers Are Valued Correctly?

WWMT via MSN reports:

Sunday's freezing conditions didn't keep U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carriers from rallying at the Kalamazoo Mall, holding signs and waving to drivers. They believe the pay and benefits from the USPS are too low for new carriers, leading to high turnover and many leaving within the first year. Rallygoers also want a shorter time for new hires to reach the top of the pay scale.

Read More: USPS Warns Michigan Residents Of Holiday Texting Scam

Read More: USPS Warns Michigan Residents Of Holiday Texting Scam

The protests have gotten the attention of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and they have acknowledged the troubles that have led to delayed mail and the frustrated feelings that mail carriers are experiencing. The NALC will take these feelings into consideration when they hold contract negotiations with the Postal Service in February/March.