Michigan Pizza Hut Locations May Be Impacted by Mass Closings

During a recent earnings call, Yum! Brands shared plans to close an estimated 250 Pizza Hut locations nationwide in the first half of 2026. It remains unclear how many of those closures could impact Michigan. Does this mean your local Pizza Hut is slated to close?

Like several other restaurant chains, including Noodles and Company and Wendy’s, Yum! Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, has announced it is undergoing a "restructuring."

Get our free mobile app

In layman's terms, Pizza Hut is about to close a bunch of locations.

Pizza Hut Getty Images for Pizza Hut loading...

According to a report from WZZM13 as part of a major "strategic review" the company plans to shutter 250 underperforming locations across the nation. In fact, Yum! Brands is actually considering selling the Pizza Hut chain.

The closures are tied to the company's "Hut Forward" program, which officials said would result in a global decline of Pizza Hut locations and a 15% profit decrease, CFO Ron Roy said during the earnings call...An estimated 250 Pizza Hut locations are expected to close during the first half of 2026

I have mixed feelings about this, as in Michigan the chain seems to have had some success with their Pizza Hut Classics, offering a nostalgic '90s dining experience at 5 different locations across the state including Petoskey and Traverse City. However, these days it seems like most new and current Pizza Huts are simply a storefront and offer no in-house dining. A sign of the times?

Pizza Hut representatives have not confirmed which locations are slated to close, but we'll keep a watchful eye as Michigan will quite certainly be included on that list.

Used to Be a Pizza Hut Check out these former West Michigan Pizza Hut locations that have been given a second life! Gallery Credit: Google Street View