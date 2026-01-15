Michigan Noodles and Company Locations Could Face Closure

Another restaurant chain with 16 Michigan locations announces plans to shutter restaurants as it adjusts to changing consumer habits.

A press release from the company shared Monday outlines restructuring plans for fiscal year 2026. Despite overall sales growth, the company expects to close 30 to 35 restaurants this year.

Here's What We Know So Far:

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving one of America’s favorite comfort foods: pasta. For those who haven’t visited before, the chain is similar to Panera Bread, but with a focus on noodles rather than soups. With a menu ranging from mac and cheese to alfredo and stroganoff, along with classic options like chicken noodle soup, Noodles & Company offers fast-casual dining with something for every palate. So, what went wrong?

According to the release the company closed 33 company-owned restaurants and 9 franchise restaurants in 2025, however, the trend is continuing into the near year:

Decisions like this are made thoughtfully and with a long-term view of the business. Our fourth quarter results reinforce that when we concentrate our resources on restaurants with the strongest opportunity to perform, Noodles can drive meaningful top-line growth....These actions are intended to strengthen the overall health of the brand and our financial position, helping to ensure we are well-positioned for profitable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders. - Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer and President

While we in the Kalamazoo area have two Noodles and Company locations, on West Main and on S. Westnedge, there are a total of 16 chain locations open throughout Michigan including:

Ann Arbor

East Lansing

Grand Rapids

Grandville

Holland

Kalamazoo

Livonia

Macomb

Midland

Mount Pleasant

Northville

Novi

Okemos

Portage

Royal Oak

Troy

As of now there is no word on which, if any, Noodles and Company locations will be closing in Southwest Michigan or elsewhere in the state. We would certainly hate to lose another great lunch spot, so check back for updates.

